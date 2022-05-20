Overview

Dr. Drory Tendler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Tendler works at OnCallHC in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Casa Grande, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.