Dr. Drory Tendler, MD
Dr. Drory Tendler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Ashur Enterprises Inc.3100 W Ray Rd Ste 201, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 776-6844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital1930 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 776-6844
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 776-6844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Casa Grande Internal Medicine PC1637 E Monument Plaza Cir Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (480) 776-6844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Since I was referred to Dr Tendler by my general cardiologist, he evaluated my tests and put me on the right meds and I no longer have frequent, frightening heart palpitations! I highly recommend! He and his staff are professional, friendly and always helpful.
About Dr. Drory Tendler, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Stanford University
- Johns Hopkins/Sinai
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Dr. Tendler has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tendler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
