Dr. Drorit Or, MD
Overview
Dr. Drorit Or, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Or works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetric and Gynecology220 E 69TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 905-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful doctor. Compassionate, innovative and responsive. I couldn’t be happier with the care I received
About Dr. Drorit Or, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851533509
Education & Certifications
- NSLIJ/Hofstra North Shore-LIJ School of Medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital Program
- Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Or has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Or accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Or has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Or works at
Dr. Or has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Or on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Or. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Or.
