Overview

Dr. Drore Eisen, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Christ Hospital.



Dr. Eisen works at Dermatologists of Central States in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lichen Planus, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.