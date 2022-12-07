Overview

Dr. Dror Paley, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Paley works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Mangonia Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.