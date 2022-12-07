See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Mangonia Park, FL
Dr. Dror Paley, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Dror Paley, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Paley works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Mangonia Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tenet Florida Physician Services
    901 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 844-5255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Difficulty With Walking
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Difficulty With Walking
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Constitutional Growth Delay Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skeletal Dysplasia - Coarse Facies - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Skeletal Dysplasia - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Skeletal Dysplasia - Orofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Skeletal Dysplasia, San Diego Type Chevron Icon
Sketetal Dysplasia - Coarse Facies - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 07, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Paley 3 times. I am not a surgical candidate, but he has a knowledge of my medical condition unsurpassed by anyone. I highly recommend him and his team.
    Kathleen T Flammia — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Dror Paley, MD

    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1851334569
    Education & Certifications

    • Hosp Sick Chldn
    Residency
    • U Toronto
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins
    Medical Education
    • University of Toronto, Fac Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dror Paley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paley works at Tenet Florida Physician Services in Mangonia Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Paley’s profile.

    Dr. Paley has seen patients for Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Paley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

