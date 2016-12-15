Dr. Dronacharya Lamichhane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamichhane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dronacharya Lamichhane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dronacharya Lamichhane, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reading, PA.
Dr. Lamichhane works at
Locations
1
Reading Surgical Associates P. C.2603 Keiser Blvd Ste 104, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (484) 628-4656
2
Osfmg - Peoria200 E Pennsylvania Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 624-8750
3
Internal Medicine Associates of West Reading301 S 7th Ave Ste 210, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-4656
4
Reading Hospital Occupational Health Services420 S 5th Ave, Reading, PA 19611 Directions (484) 628-8108
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Hospital Association
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
spends a lot of time with patients. very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Dronacharya Lamichhane, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1730474453
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
