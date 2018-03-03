Overview

Dr. Driola Brahaj, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BEAUMONT HOSPITAL / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Brahaj works at Bristol Hospital in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.