Dr. Drew Van Boerum, MD
Overview
Dr. Drew Van Boerum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Van Boerum works at
Locations
Orthopedic Specialty Group5848 S Fashion Blvd Ste 110A, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 314-4008
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van Boerum was great. He listened me and spent a lot of time talking to me. I felt like he was not at all rushed and had all the time in the world to talk about my injury. The surgery went great and recovery was as expected, pretty painful for two weeks, but elevation above the heart and ice helped so much.
About Dr. Drew Van Boerum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710925631
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Boerum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Boerum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Boerum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Boerum works at
Dr. Van Boerum has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Boerum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Boerum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Boerum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Boerum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Boerum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.