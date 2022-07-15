Overview

Dr. Drew Trainor, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific-Pomona, Ca and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Trainor works at Denver Back Pain Specialists in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.