Dr. Drew Tortoriello, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Drew Tortoriello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Sher Fertility Solutions425 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 792-7476
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had an incredibly positive experience seeing Dr. T. He is very patient, calm, not at all judgmental and encouraged me to take things one step at a time. He was also open to my ideas in terms of medication and working with me to figure out the best path forward (rather than have only one approach). Often when I would email him a question he would respond within an hour, sometimes minutes which was amazing since it was a very stressful time. I was diagnosed with PCOS and after one cycle of IUI with Dr. T and his team, I got pregnant and now have a healthy beautiful baby girl.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114088085
- Cornell Med Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Tortoriello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tortoriello accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tortoriello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tortoriello has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tortoriello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tortoriello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tortoriello.
