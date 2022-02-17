See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Drew Tortoriello, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Drew Tortoriello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tortoriello works at Sher Fertility Solutions in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sher Fertility Solutions
    425 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 792-7476

Experience & Treatment Frequency

In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 17, 2022
    I had an incredibly positive experience seeing Dr. T. He is very patient, calm, not at all judgmental and encouraged me to take things one step at a time. He was also open to my ideas in terms of medication and working with me to figure out the best path forward (rather than have only one approach). Often when I would email him a question he would respond within an hour, sometimes minutes which was amazing since it was a very stressful time. I was diagnosed with PCOS and after one cycle of IUI with Dr. T and his team, I got pregnant and now have a healthy beautiful baby girl.
    Anna M. — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Drew Tortoriello, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114088085
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell Med Center
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drew Tortoriello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tortoriello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tortoriello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tortoriello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tortoriello works at Sher Fertility Solutions in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tortoriello’s profile.

    Dr. Tortoriello has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tortoriello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tortoriello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tortoriello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tortoriello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tortoriello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

