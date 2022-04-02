Dr. Drew Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Spencer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Drew Spencer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Spencer works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Northwestern Medical Group12251 S 80th Ave Ste 203, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 827-2021
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spencer?
Dr. Spencer did vertebrae fusion in my neck. From my visits to post surgery I was kept very informed and 1 year later my neck feels great,
About Dr. Drew Spencer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1164748026
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer speaks Dutch.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
