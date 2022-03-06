Overview

Dr. Drew Sommerville, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Sommerville works at Talley Eye Institute in Evansville, IN with other offices in Huntingburg, IN and Vincennes, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.