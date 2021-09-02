Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.
Dr. Schnitt works at
Locations
Brooks Plastic Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 670, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (888) 352-3627
Inspire Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa1010 S Federal Hwy Ste 1010, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (888) 352-3627
Drew Schnitt, MD10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 130C, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions
Drew Schnitt, MD6650 W Indiantown Rd Ste 110, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
1000 STARS FOR THIS PRACTICE!! Dr. Drew Schnitt is a miracle worker and very highly skilled. He is also kind, compassionate, and personable. You can tell he cares about his patients and is just a phenomenal doctor!! He took so much time to listen and learn about me. The staff are all very polite, helpful, and go out of their way to assist. They are also outstanding. The office is gorgeous with ample parking. I have only good things to say about this practice and highly, without an ounce of reservation recommend Dr. Schnitt and his team!!!
About Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Womens and Childrens Hospital
- University Hospitals The
- L S U Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnitt accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnitt.
