Dr. Drew Schnitt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads.



Dr. Schnitt works at CHRISTOPHER BROOKS MD PA in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL, Boynton Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.