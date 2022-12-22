See All Cardiologists in Rapid City, SD
Dr. Drew Purdy, MD

Cardiology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Drew Purdy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Fall River Health Services.

Dr. Purdy works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute
    353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 824-1952

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 22, 2022
The personnel at Monument Health are very helpful and courteous from the time you arrive until the time you depart the building. Dr. Purdy is very thorough with his explanations and explains things so that I understand. He answers all my questions and does not make me feel that any of my questions are silly. Dr. Purdy’s nurse Debra, was very nice and very professional, She was a joy.
Judith — Dec 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Drew Purdy, MD
About Dr. Drew Purdy, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1659327781
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Creighton U
Residency
  • U Sd Affil Hosps
Internship
  • U Sd Affil Hosps
Medical Education
  • University of South Dakota School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • Fall River Health Services

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Drew Purdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Purdy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Purdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Purdy works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Purdy’s profile.

Dr. Purdy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

