Overview

Dr. Drew Purdy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Fall River Health Services.



Dr. Purdy works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

