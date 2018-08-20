See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. John Prosser, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Prosser, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Prosser works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 20, 2018
This Man is a genius!!!!!! I highly recommend
Endia Mahoney in Augusta , GA — Aug 20, 2018
About Dr. John Prosser, MD

  • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1942462627
Education & Certifications

  • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
  • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.