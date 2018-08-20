Dr. John Prosser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Prosser, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
This Man is a genius!!!!!! I highly recommend
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 15 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Prosser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prosser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prosser has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prosser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Prosser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prosser.
