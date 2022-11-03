Dr. Drew Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Drew Palmer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
1
Florida Urology Partners4211 Van Dyke Rd, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 877-7434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Florida Urology Partners2708 W Saint Isabel St, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 877-7434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Drew Palmer recently treated me for renal cell carcinoma. I was referred to Dr. Palmer due to his education, experience, and expertise in robotic surgery, which was the best surgical option for me. During my initial consult, he quickly established trust, taking time to listen to my concerns and explain everything about RCC in easy-to-understand language, including an overview of the surgery and recovery process. Dr. Palmer partnered with me every step of the way, taking time to answer my questions as if I was his only patient! During our pre-op consult Dr. Palmer walked me through the details of the surgery and answered my remaining questions. He offered assurance as I was naturally anxious about surgery, anesthesia, a positive outcome, and a hospital overnight stay. Dr. Palmer also has a highly skilled care team providing comforting in-hospital support right after surgery. My family and I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Dr. Palmer, his medical team, and office support staff.
About Dr. Drew Palmer, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1174818710
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Kidney Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.