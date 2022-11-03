Overview

Dr. Drew Palmer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Palmer works at Florida Urology Partners, LLP in Lutz, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Kidney Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.