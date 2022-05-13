Overview

Dr. Drew Oostra, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Vascular Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Oostra works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular - Toledo in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.