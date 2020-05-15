Overview

Dr. Drew Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Northwestern University's Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Dermatology Associates of Knoxville in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN and Farragut, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.