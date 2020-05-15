Dr. Drew Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Drew Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Northwestern University's Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 209, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-2547
-
2
Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology7557 Dannaher Dr Ste G20, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 524-2547Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology11416 Grigsby Chapel Rd Ste 100, Farragut, TN 37934 Directions (865) 524-2547
-
4
Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 210, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 524-2547Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller and all the nurses were kind to my mother during her procedure today. The front office receptionist who sits near the outside door was very disrespectful and rude when I asked a question. She may be new but needs to learn how to treat others.
About Dr. Drew Miller, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1033398532
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Dermatology
- Northwestern University's Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.