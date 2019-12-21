See All Dermatologists in West Chester, PA
Dermatology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Dr. Drew McCausland, MD is a Dermatologist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. McCausland works at Drew Mccausland MD Ltd in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Drew Mccausland MD Ltd
    606 E Marshall St Ste 107, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 436-8440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis
Rash
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis

Rash Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Drew McCausland, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699767947
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penn Grad School
    Internship
    • Geisinger Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drew McCausland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCausland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCausland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCausland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCausland works at Drew Mccausland MD Ltd in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Dr. McCausland’s profile.

    Dr. McCausland has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCausland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. McCausland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCausland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCausland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCausland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

