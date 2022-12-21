Overview

Dr. Drew Locandro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Locandro works at Northwest ENT and Allergy Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Cartersville, GA, Woodstock, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.