Dr. Drew Locandro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Drew Locandro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Locandro works at
Locations
1
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center80 Lacy St Nw, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-0368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center5357 Highway 20 Ne, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (770) 427-0368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Windy Hill2550 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 307, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 427-0368
4
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center960 Woodstock Pkwy Ste 100, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 427-0368Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
5
Piedmont Office2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 660, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (770) 427-0368
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I had sinus surgery, septoplacy and turbinate reduction last week and everything went great. Dr. Locandro must be the Dr with the best skills. All went as planned and bettrr than I expected. He is really amazing.
About Dr. Drew Locandro, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French and Spanish
- 1790786911
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Rutgers University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Locandro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locandro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Locandro works at
Dr. Locandro has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Locandro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Locandro speaks French and Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Locandro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locandro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.