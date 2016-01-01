See All Cardiologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Drew Johnson, MD

Cardiology
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Drew Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

Dr. Johnson works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Heart Institute
    925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Heart Institute
    8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Heart Institute
    225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 60 ratings
Patient Ratings (60)
5 Star
(51)
4 Star
(8)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Drew Johnson, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205222163
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Drew Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

60 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

