Dr. Drew Huffman, DO
Dr. Drew Huffman, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Tristate Arthritis Rheumatology2616 Legends Way, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-3100
David A Walker MD PA7751 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 425-6963
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology2675 Winkler Ave Fl 2, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (904) 425-6963
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Amazing doctor. This doctor saved my life. Got my lupus in remission and got me back to work. Hate that he moved to Ohio because Alabama lost an amazing doctor!
About Dr. Drew Huffman, DO
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083728901
- University Ks School Of Med
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Huffman works at
