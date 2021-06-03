Overview

Dr. Drew Howard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.



Dr. Howard works at Surgical Group of The Woodlands in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.