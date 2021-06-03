See All General Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
General Surgery
Dr. Drew Howard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.

Dr. Howard works at Surgical Group of The Woodlands in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Sleeve Gastrectomy and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Group of the Woodlands
    9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, Shenandoah, TX 77380
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas
    MultiPlan

    Jun 03, 2021
    I had an umbilical hernia repair with Dr. Howard. He was very friendly and approachable. I felt very comfortable while under his care and trusted his ability and knowledge. Plus his team and staff was very nice and helped answer questions and ease my worries and concerns. I felt very taken care of and felt like they took care of me like family.
    General Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English
    1366530750
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    General Surgery
