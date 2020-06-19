Overview

Dr. Drew Hecht, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Hecht works at Urology Care Alliance in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

