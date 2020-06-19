Dr. Drew Hecht, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Hecht, DO
Overview
Dr. Drew Hecht, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Bucks County825 Town Center Dr Ste 150, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just heard the sad news of his retirement ,A very sad day,Thank you Sir for taking care of me.
About Dr. Drew Hecht, DO
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1891736229
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hecht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hecht has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.