Dr. Drew Freilich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freilich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Freilich, MD
Overview
Dr. Drew Freilich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from UMass Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Freilich works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Urology Specialists of Atlanta5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-3822
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freilich?
First visit back in December. Recommended by my PCP. He was professional, caring, and thorough in his summary.
About Dr. Drew Freilich, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1164726329
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- New York Medical College
- UMass Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freilich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freilich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freilich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freilich works at
Dr. Freilich has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freilich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Freilich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freilich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freilich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freilich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.