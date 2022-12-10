Dr. Drew Fehsenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fehsenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Fehsenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Drew Fehsenfeld, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 668-1985
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 606-3219
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine22485 State Highway 249 Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 643-0893Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very friendly, listens and takes the time to talk to you and come up with a mutual treatment plan
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1124137112
- University of Connecticut
- University of Washington
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas Christian Univeristy
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
