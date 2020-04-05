See All Urologists in Kingwood, TX
Dr. Drew Dylewski, MD

Urology
4.2 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Drew Dylewski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. 

Dr. Dylewski works at Houston Heart and Vascular Associates in Kingwood, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Epididymitis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Heart and Vascular Associates
    22999 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 570-1391
    Woodlands Office
    1011 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 442-2392

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
No-Scalpel Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 05, 2020
    Dr. Delewsky was called in after complications from a serious surgical mistake by different doctor. Initially, his manner eased the extreme anxiety my husband and I were dealing with. At follow-ups and subsequent surgery he provided precise and highest-level care for my case. We are grateful for his expertise and are pleased to recommend him.
    hR — Apr 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Drew Dylewski, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962506055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drew Dylewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dylewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dylewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dylewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dylewski has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Epididymitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dylewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Dylewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dylewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dylewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dylewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

