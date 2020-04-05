Dr. Drew Dylewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dylewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Dylewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Drew Dylewski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingwood, TX.
Locations
Houston Heart and Vascular Associates22999 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 570-1391
Woodlands Office1011 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (832) 442-2392
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Delewsky was called in after complications from a serious surgical mistake by different doctor. Initially, his manner eased the extreme anxiety my husband and I were dealing with. At follow-ups and subsequent surgery he provided precise and highest-level care for my case. We are grateful for his expertise and are pleased to recommend him.
About Dr. Drew Dylewski, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1962506055
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dylewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dylewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dylewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dylewski has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Epididymitis and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dylewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Dylewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dylewski.
