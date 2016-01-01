Dr. Drew Christie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Christie, DPM
Overview
Dr. Drew Christie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.
Dr. Christie works at
Locations
-
1
Christie Foot and Ankle3031 Meridian Meadows Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142 Directions (317) 884-9948Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christie?
About Dr. Drew Christie, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1154613636
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Butler University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christie works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Christie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.