Dr. Drew Baldwin, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Drew Baldwin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Baldwin works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 223-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 14, 2019
Courtous physician. Dr. Baldwin has helped assure my 80 year mother from the most feared among human illness. Concisely, a young Cardiologist with wonderful interventional skill in case (forbid for sake of a patient) of a heart attack or anginal chest pain.
— May 14, 2019
Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952415952
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Brown University--Rhode Island Hospital|Rhode Island Hospital|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)|University Of Pittsburgh-Presbyterian Hospital
Residency
  • Bellevue Hospital Center
Internship
  • Bellevue Hospital Center|New York University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Tulane University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
