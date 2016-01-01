Dr. Drew Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Drew Anderson, MD is a dermatologist in Muncie, IN. Dr. Anderson completed a residency at University Tex Southwestern. He currently practices at Lifetime Skincare Centers and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Anderson is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Lifetime Skincare Centers401 W McGalliard Rd, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 288-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
About Dr. Drew Anderson, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- University Tex Southwestern
- Ball Meml Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.