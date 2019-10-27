See All Podiatric Surgeons in Whittier, CA
Dr. Drew Allen, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Drew Allen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Whittier, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Allen works at Renew Foot And Ankle Institute in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renew Foot and Ankle Institute
    8032 Painter Ave, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 698-0381

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 27, 2019
    Dr. Allen is an amazing doctor! His personality is amazing. He is honest and filled with spirit. Beyond EXCELLENT FOOT DOCTOR! I could not wait to inform My Family and Friends about him and the whole office. I wish I can Give 10 STARS. Need I say more? Yes. THANK YOU ??
    Linda Nault — Oct 27, 2019
    About Dr. Drew Allen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891970844
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
