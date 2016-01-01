Overview

Dr. Drew Abramovich, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Medina Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Abramovich works at Strongsville Family Health Center in Strongsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.