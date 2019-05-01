Dr. Dreama Jenkins-Pilcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins-Pilcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dreama Jenkins-Pilcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Dreama Jenkins-Pilcher, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Locations
Precision Dermatology and Skin Surgery PA1550 Riverside Ave Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 923-6647
Precision Dermatology and Skin Surgery1209 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 923-6647Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was wonderful. I work in a lab and thought maybe I had contaminated myself( which I did not do). She was able to diagnose by just looking at it. Thank you.The staff was wonderful also.
About Dr. Dreama Jenkins-Pilcher, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Alabama, Birmingham
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins-Pilcher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins-Pilcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins-Pilcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins-Pilcher has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins-Pilcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins-Pilcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins-Pilcher.
