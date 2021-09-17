Dr. Dreama Brar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dreama Brar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dreama Brar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Brar works at
Locations
Neurological Associates - Johnston-Willis1011 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 456-1460Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely would reccommend, very competent physician with excellent people skills
About Dr. Dreama Brar, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1730386459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Kasturba Medical College
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brar works at
Dr. Brar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.