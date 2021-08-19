Dr. Drake Vincent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drake Vincent, MD
Dr. Drake Vincent, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
Blackstone Dental Pllc6710 S Blackstone Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (801) 942-1111
I had a breast augmentation done five years ago and everything went perfectly! Healing is perfect. There is literally no incision scar. I love my results so much that I'm going in for an extended tummy tuck next month with no reservations. I trust Dr Vincent to take care of me like I'm his family because he and his staff feel like they are! I'm about to look snatched! Will report.
Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincent works at
171 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
