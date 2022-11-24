See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Dragos Zanchi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (231)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dragos Zanchi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Zanchi works at Pulmonary Sleep of Tampa Bay Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Sleep of Tampa Bay Wesley Chapel
    2329 Crestover 3 Ln # 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pulmonary Sleep of Tampa Bay - Brandon
    311 Noland Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Pulmonary Sleep of Tampa Bay Tampa
    4308 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Lung Spirometry Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 231 ratings
    Patient Ratings (231)
    5 Star
    (203)
    4 Star
    (18)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr. Zanchi and his staff were very attentive and very accommodating for my needs. Thank you !!
    Carrie — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Dragos Zanchi, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English, French and Spanish
    Fellowship
    • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital|University Hospital
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
    Medical Education
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital
    • Adventhealth Tampa
    • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
    • South Florida Baptist Hospital
    • St. Joseph's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zanchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zanchi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    231 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

