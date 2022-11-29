Overview

Dr. Dragan Dimitrov, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dimitrov works at Monterey Spine & Joint in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.