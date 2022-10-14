Overview

Dr. Dozier Hood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Hood works at ENT Of Georgia South in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.