Dr. Dozier Hood, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dozier Hood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

Dr. Hood works at ENT Of Georgia South in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fayetteville
    1240 Highway 54 W Ste 710, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 991-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Nosebleed

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Node Disease - Myopia Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Hood performed surgery on the sinuses under my cheekbone and under my eye. Additionally, he corrected my deviated septum. Even with all of that, I have had absolutely zero pain since my surgery, no bruising, no swelling and I can breathe better than I have been able to for years! Dr. Hood has a very calm and confident demeanor that instills confidence and is quite comforting. If you are looking for a great ENT, look no further than Dr. Hood
    Breathing freely again — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Dozier Hood, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dozier Hood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hood works at ENT Of Georgia South in Fayetteville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hood’s profile.

    Dr. Hood has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

