Dr. Dowling Stough IV, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (10)
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dowling Stough IV, MD is a Dermatologist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.

Dr. Stough IV works at The Dermatology Clinic Of Arkansas in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Clinic
    3633 Central Ave Ste N, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 623-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 03, 2018
    Great experience! Fast friendly staff in a great environment. He took his time to explain everything and answer all questions. He was very intuitive, funny and made us feel very comfortable. Plus I an completely satisfied with my results!
    Carlisle — Apr 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dowling Stough IV, MD
    About Dr. Dowling Stough IV, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831199884
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stough IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stough IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stough IV works at The Dermatology Clinic Of Arkansas in Hot Springs National Park, AR. View the full address on Dr. Stough IV’s profile.

    Dr. Stough IV has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stough IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stough IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stough IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stough IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stough IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

