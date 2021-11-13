Dr. Dov Shmukler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shmukler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dov Shmukler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dov Shmukler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Shmukler works at
Locations
NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - 902 Quentin Road902 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 431-8936
Brooklyn Heart Care202 Foster Ave Ste A, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 431-8936
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best Doctor,whom I would really recommended to everyone,who really needed,Dr. Dov Shmukler extremely very professional,very attentive,never ever rushed,he is Super knowalegible ever,whenever you come for check up he is one of the doctor,who always try to analyze,no matter about what,medication,or so! But it would be better to get more doctors like Doctor Dov Shumkler Cardiology,with him especially I always feel secure,and sure that my life in his strong hands,he is talent,and he always keep everything under control to save our lives! Thank you so much dear Doctor,for your incredible the best!
About Dr. Dov Shmukler, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1982653812
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- NYU
- Internal Medicine
