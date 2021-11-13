Overview

Dr. Dov Shmukler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Shmukler works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates - 902 Quentin Road in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.