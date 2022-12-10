Dr. Dov Sebrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dov Sebrow, MD
Overview
Dr. Dov Sebrow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Locations
Rubin Psychological Services PC450 Gidney Ave Ste 3, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 562-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dov Sebrow is a great Ophthalmologist. Very knowledgeable and patient. I highly recommended him.
About Dr. Dov Sebrow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebrow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebrow.
