Dr. Dov Linzer, MD
Dr. Dov Linzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Kidney Care Plus Inc.302 NW 179th Ave Ste 102, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 450-2100
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor indicated several items he would like to see me do, but eventually we mutually decided on an initial step and check back in next May
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Creole and Hebrew
- 1659312684
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Linzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linzer speaks Creole and Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Linzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linzer.
