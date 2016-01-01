Dr. Dov Eidelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eidelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dov Eidelman, MD
Overview
Dr. Dov Eidelman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 400, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 645-7229Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach601 University Blvd Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 421-3422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
3
Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach1620 S Congress Ave Ste 100, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 314-1950Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dov Eidelman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eidelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eidelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eidelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eidelman has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Wound Repair and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eidelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eidelman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eidelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eidelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eidelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eidelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.