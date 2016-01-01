See All Plastic Surgeons in Wellington, FL
Dr. Dov Eidelman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dov Eidelman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT

Dr. Eidelman works at Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach in Wellington, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL and Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Wound Repair and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 400, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 645-7229
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach
    601 University Blvd Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 421-3422
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach
    1620 S Congress Ave Ste 100, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 314-1950
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Dov Eidelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558344424
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dov Eidelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eidelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eidelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eidelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eidelman has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Wound Repair and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eidelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eidelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eidelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eidelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eidelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

