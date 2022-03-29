Overview

Dr. Dov Bloch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Bloch works at ADVANCED SPECIALTY CARE, P.C. in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT and Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.