Overview

Dr. Douha Safar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Safar works at Associates In Endocrinology in Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Vitamin D Deficiency and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.