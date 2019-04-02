Dr. Douglass Stull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglass Stull, MD
Dr. Douglass Stull, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, LMH Health and Newman Regional Health.
Ortho Kansas LLC1112 W 6th St Ste 124, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 843-9125Friday8:00am - 10:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ottawa
- LMH Health
- Newman Regional Health
Dr. Stull was recommended to me for total shoulder replacement surgery by my gym, personal and medical professional friends. I found they were all correct - he is warm, cordial, professional, very experienced. While in the hospital I always looked forward to his visits. He explains details, answers questions, is patient and relaxed. My post surgery examinations were affirming, on time and supportive. Like the multiple people in Lawrence, Kansas I highly recommend Dr. Stull!
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366489924
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health Sys
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University of Texas
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
