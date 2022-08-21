Overview

Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Drelich works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

