Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD

Hematology
4.5 (118)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Drelich works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Jefferson Hematology Associates
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 1321, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 118 ratings
Patient Ratings (118)
5 Star
(96)
4 Star
(16)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 21, 2022
I have blood issues and Dr Drelich is a genius I had very low white blood and platelets also low! He helped me to get thru lung cancer while treating me for blood disorder’s Dr Drelich spoke to me in language I could understand. he explained everything to me and I am grateful he will be my Doctor for a long Time. Dr.Drelich is the BEST DOCTOR
Cathy — Aug 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD
About Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932394095
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Drelich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Drelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Drelich works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Drelich’s profile.

Dr. Drelich has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drelich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

118 patients have reviewed Dr. Drelich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drelich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

