Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Drelich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Hematology Associates1015 Chestnut St Ste 1321, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drelich?
I have blood issues and Dr Drelich is a genius I had very low white blood and platelets also low! He helped me to get thru lung cancer while treating me for blood disorder’s Dr Drelich spoke to me in language I could understand. he explained everything to me and I am grateful he will be my Doctor for a long Time. Dr.Drelich is the BEST DOCTOR
About Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932394095
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drelich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drelich works at
Dr. Drelich has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drelich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Drelich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drelich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.