Overview

Dr. Douglas Zhang, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital and Eden Medical Center.



Dr. Zhang works at Family Medical Group San Leandr in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, Bronchitis and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.