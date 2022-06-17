Dr. Douglas Yun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Yun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Yun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA.
Dr. Yun works at
Locations
-
1
Southern California Heart Specialists301 W Huntington Dr Ste 500, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 294-4888
-
2
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 397-5112
-
3
Southern California Heart Specs55 E California Blvd Fl 3, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yun?
Dr Yun and his staff are amazing. I can't say enough how much I appreciate their help with my heart condition.
About Dr. Douglas Yun, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Korean
- 1487611679
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yun works at
Dr. Yun has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yun speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.