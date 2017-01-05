See All Gastroenterologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Douglas York, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas York, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. York works at Cool Springs Surgery Center in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Cool Springs Surgery Center
    2009 Mallory Ln Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 468-2772
  2. 2
    Rubinowicz, Richard, M.d.
    2001 Mallory Ln Ste 304, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-1002
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 05, 2017
    He is a fine Doctor and surgeon, he took care of me . He is Excellent I could not say enough on how good he is. Linda
    Linda V in Franklin, TN — Jan 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglas York, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952332884
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baptist Mem Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. York has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. York accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. York works at Cool Springs Surgery Center in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. York’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

