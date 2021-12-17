See All General Surgeons in Portland, OR
Super Profile

Dr. Douglas York, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas York, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. York works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Surgical Specialists
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 735, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-1351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 17, 2021
    This most respected of professions comes with big responsibilities, taking care of us all! So, if our doctor is doing a good job, he deserves our feed back. I write this review today with a thankful heart having recently had surgery with Dr York of the Oregon Clinic at Providence St. Vincent hospital. I have benefited from the hard work, education and years of training of Douglas York…an extremely knowledgable and personable doctor who bring medical knowledge and build rapport so that the message is heard by myself the patient…and therefore delivered! The entire staff is wonderful…was ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. I am so glad I chose the Oregon Clinic and would highly recommend to anyone. I enthusiastically recommend Dr. York to anyone seeking a kind, compassionate, and brilliant doctor!
    Ben Pradhan — Dec 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Douglas York, MD
    About Dr. Douglas York, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518161538
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Oregon Health and Sciences University
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. York has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

