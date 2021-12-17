Overview

Dr. Douglas York, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. York works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.