Dr. Douglas York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas York, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas York, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. York works at
Locations
-
1
Westside Surgical Specialists9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 735, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-1351
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. York?
This most respected of professions comes with big responsibilities, taking care of us all! So, if our doctor is doing a good job, he deserves our feed back. I write this review today with a thankful heart having recently had surgery with Dr York of the Oregon Clinic at Providence St. Vincent hospital. I have benefited from the hard work, education and years of training of Douglas York…an extremely knowledgable and personable doctor who bring medical knowledge and build rapport so that the message is heard by myself the patient…and therefore delivered! The entire staff is wonderful…was ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery, and follow-up. I am so glad I chose the Oregon Clinic and would highly recommend to anyone. I enthusiastically recommend Dr. York to anyone seeking a kind, compassionate, and brilliant doctor!
About Dr. Douglas York, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1518161538
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health and Sciences University
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. York has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. York works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.